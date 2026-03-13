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Big West woes! Local teams went 0-3 in first round games at the conference tournament

BIG WEST RECAP.00_02_27_21.Still001
UCSB was knocked out by UC Riverside
UCSB was knocked out by UC Riverside
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Published 9:39 am

HENDERSON, Nevada. (KEYT) - One-and-done!

Both UCSB men's and women's basketball teams plus the Cal Poly men's hoopers all lost in the first round of the Big West Championships.

Sports Director Mike Klan has a recap in the video.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

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Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

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