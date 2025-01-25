Career night by Cole Anderson leads UCSB to a road win at Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Men's Basketball team (13-7, 5-4 Big West) defeated Cal State Fullerton Saturday night to get back in the win column. The Gauchos were backed by Cole Anderson's career-high 29 point outing.

FROM HEAD COACH JOE PASTERNAK

"I thought our guys competed hard on the road tonight," said Pasternack. "Cole Anderson played spectacular, no just offensively but also on the defensive end of the ball as well."

HOW IT HAPPENED

UC Santa Barbara started the first half strong, with Cole Anderson contributing early by making a jumper and a free throw to put the Gauchos up 6-0 early on. Ariel Bland added to the lead with a layup, extending the score to 8-0. Max Murrell hit a 3-pointer, assisted by Deuce Turner, pushing the lead to 15-9 with under eight minutes to go in the half. Towards the end of the first period, Cole Anderson and Ariel Bland both made layups to maintain a slight edge, and UC Santa Barbara finished the half leading 34-29 after a jumper by Stephan Swenson with just seconds left on the clock.

In the second half, UC Santa Barbara was highlighted by a series of 3-pointers from Cole Anderson, contributing to their 49-point half. Anderson's outstanding performance saw him score a career high of 29 points, a pivotal factor in securing the win. Deuce Turner and Stephan Swenson added to the scoring with key assists and baskets. Notably, Stephan Swenson recorded seven assist and the Gauchos improved to 8-3 in games where Swenson records five or more assists. Kenny Pohto also made significant contributions with multiple layups helping maintain the lead. Despite the Titans' efforts to close the gap, UC Santa Barbara's consistent scoring helped them get back in the win column with an 83-75 win.

LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS

Cole Anderson scored a career high 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

For the fourth time this season, and second time over the last three games, Stephan Swenson has recorded seven assists. This is the 11th game Swenson has recorded five or more assists. In those games the Gauchos are 8-3.

With the win the Gauchos climb above .500 in conference play and snap a two-game skid.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara will be at home for the next two games. The first being on Thursday, Jan. 30 as they host CSUN at 7 p.m.

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics).