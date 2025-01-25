Skip to Content
Cal Poly ends 46-game Big West losing streak with home win against Long Beach State

Jarred Hyder scored a team-high 19 points as Cal Poly finally wins a league game.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.- The streak is over!

Cal Poly defeated Long Beach State 78-69 to snap a 46-game Big West losing streak.

It's the first Mustangs league win since December 29, 2022.

Jarred Hyder scored a team-high 19 points including 5 made three-pointers for the Mustangs.

Cal Poly was up by as many as 18 points in the first half and led 40-28 at the break thanks to a three-pointer by Hyder as time expired.

The Beach pulled within 5 points early in the second half but the Mustangs pushed the lead back to 14 points at 70-56 and closed out the win.

Graduate guards Mac Riniker and Owen Koonce added 16 and 15 points as Cal Poly improves to 7-14 overall and 1-8 in league.

