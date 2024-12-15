Skip to Content
Cal Poly blows late lead and loses in overtime at San Jose

2 missed free throws with 25 seconds to play in regulation prove costly for Mustangs
By
Published 8:36 am

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Sadaidriene Hall scored 33 points and Josh Uduje added eight in the overtime as San Jose State knocked off Cal Poly 107-100 on Saturday night.

Cal Poly led 90-86 after a made free throw by Peter Bandelj with just 25 seconds left.

But Hall made a game-tying 3-pointer with time winding down to send the game to overtime at 91.

Cal Poly had battled back from a second half from a 13-point deficit.

Owen Koonce led the Mustangs (5-7) in scoring, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Jarred Hyder added 18 points and four assists for Cal Poly. Peter Bandelj also had 16 points and seven rebounds.

(Associated Press Data Skrive contributed to this article).

