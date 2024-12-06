Gauchos drop Big West opener again

UC Santa Barbara, Calif. - For the fourth time in the past five seasons UCSB begins Big West Conference play with a loss.

UCSB allowed 15 offensive rebounds and committed 18 turnovers in a 84-76 home loss to UC San Diego.

The Gauchos shot 51 percent from the field and made 14-of-29 from three-point distance.

Stephan Swenson scored a team-high 21 points making 7-of-9 from beyond the arc.

(Stephan Swenson had a hot hand for UCSB. Entenza Design).

But the Tritons executed at a much higher level than the Gauchos as they made just 7 turnovers and they outrebounded UCSB 35-31.

UC San Diego scored 18 points off of the Gauchos turnovers.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored a game-high 22 points as they improved to 7-2 on the year.

Jason Fontenet II scored 17 points for UCSB while reserves Deuce Turner and Colin Smith tallied 14 and 13 points respectively.

(Jason Fontenet II continued his strong start to the year. Entenza Design).

The 6-2 Gauchos play at UC Davis on Saturday.