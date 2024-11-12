Skip to Content
UCSB to travel to Stanford for NCAA Tournament in women’s soccer

Gauchos snap 15-year NCAA Tournament drought
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Women's Soccer team came out on top in The Big West Championships punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Following today's selection show, the Gauchos prepare to travel to Stanford as they will take on the third-seeded Cardinal. This is the 11th tournament appearance for Santa Barbara.

The Gauchos currently hold an 8-5-9 overall record and finished 4-2-4 in The Big West regular season, earning them the three seed in The Big West Championships. During the Championships the Gauchos defeated Cal State Fullerton (2-1), UC Davis (3-2) and defeated Cal State Bakersfield in a penalty shootout, 8-7, to earn the automatic bid. This will be the third NCAA Appearance with Head Coach Paul Stumpf at the helm of the program.

UC Santa Barbara is also the home of The Big West Freshman of the Year in Devin Greer along with five other all-conference honorees in Emily Caughey (First Team), Maddie Buckley (Second Team), O'Callaghan Liu (Second Team), Emma Corcoran (Honorable Mention) and Sofie Rodriguez (Honorable Mention).

(Article courtesy of UCSB Athletics)

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

