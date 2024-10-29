SBCC Athletic Department is placed on probation after recruiting violations in football

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The entire Santa Barbara City College Athletic Department has been placed on probation until September 10, 2026 as a result of recruiting violations in the football program.

Out-of-state players applications were allegedly manipulated with false addresses so that in-state tuition could be paid.

Robert Adan was an assistant head coach under head coach Craig Moropoulos and Adan was placed on administrative leave back in September and resigned one day later.

Although the probation is for all of the Vaqueros Athletics programs, football received most of the punishment.

The football team will not be eligible for postseason play until 2026 once the probation period expires.

Recruiting in football will also be limited to the Santa Barbara, Allan Hancock and Ventura County community college districts until September 10, 2026.

18 players were declared ineligible by the California Community College Athletic Association and they did not play in the Vaqueros opener this season on September 7th.

But 16 of those players were quickly reinstated by the 3C2A appeals board and the other two players left the school.

SBCC athletic director LaDeane Hansten issued this statement to KEYT NewsChannel today.

"Santa Barbara City College, our Admissions and Records Department, the Athletics Department, and our Football staff all worked tirelessly to get this situation resolved as quickly as possible for our student athletes. We appreciate the speed with which the 3C2A Appeals Board was able to reinstate them for competition. We're very proud of this team for their unwavering commitment to our program and coaching staff. Our commitment to their success as student athletes at SBCC and beyond remains our top priority."

The 2-5 Vaqueros football team hosts Hancock College at 6pm this Saturday.