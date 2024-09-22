UCSB dominates Portland to stay unbeaten at home in men’s soccer

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alexis Ledoux and Kaden Standish scored goals less than two minutes apart in the first half and 22nd-ranked UCSB collected their fourth clean sheet on the season with a 3-0 home win over Portland.

The Gauchos are now 3-0-1 at home and 6-1-1 on the season with a sparkling #5 RPI (rating percentage index).

Ledoux snapped a scoreless game with his team-leading 7th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

Standish followed with a goal in the 36th minute that was assisted by Ledoux.

The Gauchos added to their 2-0 halftime lead despite playing down a man for much of the second half after Peleg Brown received a red card in the 56th minute.

Haruki Utsumi tallied his first goal of the season in the 70th minute to finish off the scoring.

Goalkeeper David Mitzner made 2 saves in the shutout victory.

UCSB plays at Cal Poly in the Blue-Green Rivalry on Saturday at 3pm.