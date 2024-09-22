Skip to Content
College Sports

UCSB dominates Portland to stay unbeaten at home in men’s soccer

UC_Santa_Barbara_Gauchos_logo.svg
Gauchos are now 6-1-1 on the year
By
New
Published 10:50 pm

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Alexis Ledoux and Kaden Standish scored goals less than two minutes apart in the first half and 22nd-ranked UCSB collected their fourth clean sheet on the season with a 3-0 home win over Portland.

The Gauchos are now 3-0-1 at home and 6-1-1 on the season with a sparkling #5 RPI (rating percentage index).

Ledoux snapped a scoreless game with his team-leading 7th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 34th minute.

Standish followed with a goal in the 36th minute that was assisted by Ledoux.

The Gauchos added to their 2-0 halftime lead despite playing down a man for much of the second half after Peleg Brown received a red card in the 56th minute.

Haruki Utsumi tallied his first goal of the season in the 70th minute to finish off the scoring.

Goalkeeper David Mitzner made 2 saves in the shutout victory.

UCSB plays at Cal Poly in the Blue-Green Rivalry on Saturday at 3pm.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports
gauchos soccer
KEYT
Santa Barbara
ucsb

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content