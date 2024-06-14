La Torre leaves Westmont to become head baseball coach of Pepperdine

MONTECITO, Calif. - Westmont College Athletics announced on Friday, June 14, that Tyler LaTorre has stepped down as head coach of the Warrior baseball team. LaTorre has accepted the position of head coach at NCAA Division I Pepperdine University.

“It is with a heavy heart and an excited future that I have stepped down as head coach of Westmont Baseball to pursue another opportunity,” said LaTorre. “Westmont is a special place with special people. The community opened up their loving arms and embraced my family and me unconditionally, and for that, I am forever grateful.

“Thank you to President Beebe, Robert Ruiz, and Dave Odell for their vision of success and the opportunity to lead the baseball program. These past two years have been some of the most influential times of my family’s life, and of my professional life as a coach.”

Westmont’s Director of Athletics, Robert Ruiz, said, “I am very grateful for the leadership and vision Tyler exhibited in our baseball program these past two years. His impact was indeed significant, and we are grateful for his commitment to carry out our tradition of success.

“While Tyler’s tenure with us was short, his contributions were meaningful. We wish him continued success in his next steps professionally.”

LaTorre took over as head coach in the summer of 2022 following Westmont’s most successful season yet, a 45-win season that culminated in the Warriors’ first-ever trip to the NAIA World Series. In LaTorre’s first season, the 2023 team won a program-record 48 games, a GSAC Regular Season Championship, and a GSAC Tournament Championship. Come May, the Warriors swept their way through the NAIA Opening Round-Santa Barbara Bracket, sending the club to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho for the second consecutive season.

On June 2, 2023, Westmont’s final night as part of the NAIA, the Warriors defeated Lewis-Clark State 7-6 to win their first National Championship in program history. In the aftermath, LaTorre was named NAIA Coach of the Year.

In 2024, LaTorre’s final season as head coach, the Warriors finished second in their new NCAA Division II conference, the PacWest. The club went 33-15-3 overall, and 23-8-1 in conference contests. LaTorre was named PacWest Coach of the Year earlier this summer.

“The Westmont Baseball program is thriving, and it will continue to thrive,” added LaTorre. “Thank you to the players. You are why I coach. Your belief in our program being bigger than baseball will stand firm for years to come.”

“Tyler will be missed greatly, by both me personally, and our entire department,” said Westmont Executive Director of Athletics, Dave Odell. “Tyler made an amazing impact not only on the field, but in the lives of so many in our community, over the last two years. I am super excited for Tyler, and for all he’s going to accomplish at Pepperdine.”

LaTorre’s time as head coach will be remembered as another monumental step forward for the program as the head coach continued the greatest trend of sustained success in Westmont Baseball history.

LaTorre assured, “The future of our program is in good hands with Robert Ruiz as the orchestrator of our athletic department.”

Since Robert Ruiz took the 2012 Warriors to the postseason for the first time since 1997, Westmont has compiled a record of 446-223-4. In LaTorre’s two seasons, the club posted a record of 81-24-3.

Odell continued, “With Robert as our Director of Athletics, I feel extremely confident in the future of Westmont Baseball. We will carry on the tradition and trajectory set by Ruiz, and amplified by LaTorre.”

Westmont College Athletics expresses its deepest gratitude for LaTorre’s contributions, and wishes him all the best as he moves forward in his journey.

Westmont’s search for a new baseball coach has now begun.

(Article courtesy of Westmont Athletics)