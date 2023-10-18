Skip to Content
Gauchos celebrate Senior Night with a 3-0 win over Sacramento State

WEDNESDAY NIGHT SPORTS.00_00_11_00.Still001
UCSB blanks Sacramento State 3-0 on Senior Night
UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Goalkeeper Leroy Zeller celebrated Senior Night with his 20th career shutout as UCSB blanked Sacramento State 3-0 as they moved into sole possession of second place in the Big West.

Junior Mikkel Goeling scored two first half goals as the Gauchos improve to 4-2-1 in league and 9-6-1 overall.

Zeller made 4 saves for the clean sheet on a night when he was one of five graduating players that UCSB honored before the game.

Lucas Gonzalez was among those five and he scored the lone goal of the second half when he converted a penalty kick in the 60th minute.

The other three graduating players recognized were Jorge Aldana, Kenny Villatoro and Miguel Tostado.

UCSB has two road games left in the regular season starting Saturday at Cal State Northridge.

