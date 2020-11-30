UCSB men’s basketball adds a home game versus LMU and changes a date on another game

College Sports

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - UCSB continues to add and tweak their men's basketball schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Gauchos have added a home game versus Loyola Marymount University which will be played Monday, December 7 at 5pm.

UCSB has also moved their home game against Bethesda College which was originally scheduled for Saturday, December 5 and it will now be played on Thursday, December 3 at 5pm.

The Gauchos are now scheduled to play LMU twice this year as they have a road date against them on Saturday, December 12 at 2pm.

UCSB opened the season with an easy 92-55 victory against Saint Katherine on November 29.