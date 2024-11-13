2025 Super Bowl Fast Facts

Here's everything we know about the 2025 Super Bowl

When & Where:

Super Bowl LIX is scheduled to take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, February 9, 2025. The stadium is home to the New Orleans Saints.

Kick-off is at 5:30 p.m. (C.S.T) - 3:30 (P.S.T)

All persons entering the Stadium, regardless of age, must have a ticket for the Game.

Entertainment:

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Apple Music Halftime show. This will be the rapper's second time performing at a Super Bowl. Kendrick performed alongside Dr. Dre & Friends in LA back in 2022.

Where to Watch:

Super LIX will air on Fox, streaming on Fubo, NFL+, NFL.com and the NFL app. The Fox broadcast team includes Kevin Burkhardt and retired NFL player Tom Brady, who's in his first season as a broadcaster.



