Thousand Oaks man arrested Saturday for March 29 commercial burglary

today at 4:35 pm
Published 4:45 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department officers arrested a 42-year-old Thousand Oaks man for robbing a Golf-'N-Stuff at 11:27 p.m. on March 29.

The 42-year-old was caught on camera breaking in and stealing items but was not recognized until Saturday morning, according to the VPD.

VPD officers then connected evidence to the 42-year-old and promptly arrested, transported and booked him into the Ventura County Jail under the following charges:

  • Commercial Burglary
  • Vandalism with Under $400 in Damages

The man was later released two hours after committing the crime.

Caleb Nguyen

