Thousand Oaks man arrested Saturday for March 29 commercial burglary
VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department officers arrested a 42-year-old Thousand Oaks man for robbing a Golf-'N-Stuff at 11:27 p.m. on March 29.
The 42-year-old was caught on camera breaking in and stealing items but was not recognized until Saturday morning, according to the VPD.
VPD officers then connected evidence to the 42-year-old and promptly arrested, transported and booked him into the Ventura County Jail under the following charges:
- Commercial Burglary
- Vandalism with Under $400 in Damages
The man was later released two hours after committing the crime.