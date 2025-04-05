Thousand Oaks man arrested Saturday for March 29 commercial burglary

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura Police Department officers arrested a 42-year-old Thousand Oaks man for robbing a Golf-'N-Stuff at 11:27 p.m. on March 29.

The 42-year-old was caught on camera breaking in and stealing items but was not recognized until Saturday morning, according to the VPD.

VPD officers then connected evidence to the 42-year-old and promptly arrested, transported and booked him into the Ventura County Jail under the following charges:

Commercial Burglary

Vandalism with Under $400 in Damages

The man was later released two hours after committing the crime.