Gauchos serve up another win over ranked opponent

UC SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis Team successfully swept the Florida Atlantic Owls on Monday afternoon. After clinching the doubles point, the Gauchos continued to lead through strong singles play to take the match.

It is the Gauchos third win this year against a ranked opponent.

THE MATCH

Final: No. 75 UC Santa Barbara 4, No. 35 Florida Atlantic 0

Records: UC Santa Barbara (5-3), Florida Atlantic (11-4)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Gauchos had the advantage from the beginning, putting the first point on the board with a 6-3 win on both court one and court three in doubles competition. Moving into singles play, Kai Brady and Conrad Brown extended the lead with straight set wins in the fourth and sixth positions. Clinching the match for Santa Barbara was Gianluca Brunkow with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on court two. Pablo Masjuan was in the midst of a comeback attempt in his match, taking the second set after dropping the first.

RESULTS

Doubles

#34 Pablo Masjuan/Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) def. Alberto Colas/Juan Martin Jalif (FAU) 6-3 Kai Brady/Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) vs. Jiri Jenicek/Mark Havlicek (FAU) 4-3, unfinished Luka Mrsic/Conrad Brown (UCSB-M) def. John Bernard/Simon Myslivec (FAU) 6-3

Order of finish: 1, 3

Singles

#20 Pablo Masjuan (UCSB-M) vs. Alberto Colas (FAU) 4-6, 6-3, unfinished Gianluca Brunkow (UCSB-M) def. Jiri Jenicek (FAU) 6-2, 6-3 Lucca Liu (UCSB-M) vs. Juan Martin Jalif (FAU) 4-6, 3-5, unfinished Kai Brady (UCSB-M) def. Mark Havlicek (FAU) 6-4, 6-3 Luka Mrsic (UCSB-M) vs. John Bernard (FAU) 4-6, 5-4, unfinished Conrad Brown (UCSB-M) def. Kurt Miller (FAU) 6-3, 6-2

Order of finish: 4, 6, 2

UP NEXT

The UC Santa Barbara Men's Tennis team will return to the courts for a matchup with Boston College on Thursday, Mar. 7.