Local businesses scoring big with Rams 49ers playoff matchup set for this weekend

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- This weekend's NFC Championship Game is a drawing a lot of interest with football fans across the Central Coast.

With the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers set to face off this Sunday in Sofi Stadium, fans are showing their allegiance to their favorite teams.

"It's phenomenal," said Marie Kastenek. "People are happy to see their team going all the way. Both believe in their team, so they're out supporting them definitely."

Kastenek has owned The Sports Forum store in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo for more than 30 years at each location.

She said sales of Rams and 49ers merchandise has been strong all week long.

"We have a lot of clients that are going to the game, so they in here getting their gear, getting ready for the game," said Kastenek. "They don't know what to expect when they get there, so they're going to try and shop local and pick up some gear on their way."

Kastenek added a huge bonus is that no matter who wins, California is guaranteed to have a team play in Super Bowl LVI, which will be held in the Rams home, Sofi Stadium in Inglewood. She said her business will benefit who ever wins on Sunday.

"Either one of the two, we already have the product ordered. We're ready to go, so we have a bunch of good championship gear, so we're ready."

The NFC Championship game is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30 at 3:30 p.m. You can watch the game locally on NewsChannel 11.