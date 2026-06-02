Trump names controversial top housing official to be acting director of national intelligence

By Aileen Graef, Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday named housing official Bill Pulte, who has played a leading role in stoking the president’s retribution campaign, as acting director of national intelligence.

In a Truth Social post announcing the appointment, Trump cited Pulte’s “deep experience managing the most sensitive matters in America, the safety and soundness of the Markets, and over 10 Trillion Dollars at Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac, a substantial increase from where it was just 12 months ago.”

From his office at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Pulte played an extraordinary role in pushing the Justice Department to pursue some of its most eye-popping cases against the president’s personal foes. But he his little demonstrated experience in matters of national security.

He referred New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Eric Swalwell, Sen. Adam Schiff and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — all Democrats who have gone head-to-head with the president — to the department to investigate them for mortgage fraud.

He also referred Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over similar fraud claims.

All five people have denied Pulte’s allegations, and only the probe into James resulted in charges, although they were later thrown out by a federal judge.

Still, those referrals led to widespread accusations that the Trump administration was using the justice system to exact revenge. The Government Accountability Office even opened an investigation into Pulte over possible misuse of authority.

In his Truth Social post, Trump added that Pulte would also remain in his current roles until a permanent DNI head — which would require Senate confirmation — is named.

It comes after Tulsi Gabbard announced at the end of May that she’d be stepping down as director of national intelligence.

This story has been updated with additional context.

The-CNN-Wire

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