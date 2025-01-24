Federal agencies told to move to eliminate DEI offices and positions within 60 days

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn, CNN

(CNN) — Federal agencies have been told to move to terminate “to the maximum extent allowed by law, all federal diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility and ‘environmental justice’ offices and positions” within 60 days, according to a US Office of Personnel Management memo dated Friday.

Agencies have until January 31 to submit written plans for how they intend to execute a “reduction-in-force,” the memo said, although it stressed that “agencies can and should begin issuing RIF notices to employees of DEIA offices now.”

The move is part of a larger clamp down on DEI by the Trump administration. It comes days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning DEI programs. The White House has already ordered government DEI employees to be placed on administrative leave and the president has cut high-profile military personnel and ended the use of DEI in hiring and federal contracting.

