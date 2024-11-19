Hegseth tells Republicans that ‘this is a battle that is just beginning’

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, told Republicans on a prayer call Tuesday that “the battle is just beginning,” as he faces questions about his confirmation after a past sexual assault allegation surfaced that he denies.

Hegseth’s comments made during the call, which was hosted by the Republican National Committee and co-chair Lara Trump, are some of his first since he was announced as a pick for the president-elect’s Cabinet.

Hegseth asked those on the call to pray for Trump, incoming first lady Melania Trump and their family.

“This is a battle that is just beginning,” Hegseth said, noting his wife Jennifer was seated next to him as he was speaking. “I know in our family, we take that time to hold them up in prayer.”

The veteran-turned-Fox News host noted that his family has had “an outpouring of support” since he was named Trump’s selection for the defense post.

“That’s the reason why we can endure the attacks and the onslaughts,” he said.

Lara Trump, the president-elect’s daughter-in-law, weighed in after Hegseth’s remarks, saying the nation was “lucky” to have Hegseth as its next defense secretary.

Donald Trump selected Hegseth last week for the position despite him having no senior military or public office experience, which surprised both Pentagon officials and Trump’s own allies. The president-elect’s announcement was swiftly followed by news of the alleged sexual assault, catching the president-elect’s transition team off guard.

CNN previously reported that Hegseth, according to his attorney, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault in a settlement agreement that included a confidentiality clause. Hegseth denies assaulting the woman and has characterized the October 2017 incident in Monterey, California, as a “consensual sexual encounter,” his attorney has said.

Hegseth has not been charged in any criminal case or named as a defendant in any civil lawsuit in connection with the incident.

Despite the controversy, Trump has refused to back down on his pick, and Vice President-elect JD Vance is expected to take Hegseth and other Cabinet contenders to Capitol Hill this week for meetings with key Republican senators who are considering their confirmation.

