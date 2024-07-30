Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn departing the White House

By Donald Judd, Kayla Tausche and MJ Lee, CNN

(CNN) — Longtime Biden aide Anita Dunn is leaving the White House next week, according to a source familiar, and joining a super PAC supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

This marks the first big departure from the White House in the wake of President Joe Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Biden thanked Dunn for her work at the White House in a statement Tuesday, calling her “an invaluable part of our White House.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

