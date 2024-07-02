Manhattan DA is open to delaying Trump’s sentencing date in hush money conviction after Supreme Court ruling

By Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — The Manhattan District Attorney’s office says it is open to delaying Donald Trump’s sentencing to brief his motion to set aside his criminal conviction on business fraud charges in the wake of Monday’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

The former president is currently scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

“Although we believe defendant’s arguments to be without merit, we do not oppose his request for leave to file and his putative request to adjourn sentencing pending determination of his motion. We respectfully request a deadline of July 24, 2024—two weeks after defendant’s requested deadline—to file and serve a response,” the DA said in a letter Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

