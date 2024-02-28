READ: Doctor’s memo on President Joe Biden’s annual physical

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — The White House on Wednesday shared a memo with President Joe Biden’s “current health summary” following his annual routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote, “feels well and this year’s physical identified no new concerns. He continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

Read the full letter here.

