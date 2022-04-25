Biden administration expected to lay out more details on US-Mexico border planning

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

The Biden administration, under pressure from lawmakers to prove officials are prepared for an influx of migrants, is expected to lay out more of its plans for the US-Mexico border when a Trump-era pandemic restriction lifts, two sources familiar with the planning tell CNN.

The administration has been under intense scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans ahead of the termination of a public health authority, known as Title 42, that allows border officials to turn away migrants at the US southern border. The anticipated end of the authority, first invoked in March 2020, has fueled concerns about a surge of migrants, given pent-up demand, and bogged down other legislative efforts.

It’s unclear when the details will be released and if it will only be provided to Congress. CNN reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

Despite a 16-page document released by DHS outlining preparations last month, Republicans and some Democrats have pressed the administration for more information and warned about ending the authority without a comprehensive plan.

Last week, in an interview with CNN, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas maintained that the department was executing plans to prepare for a potential influx of migrants at the US-Mexico border.

“I think we have to be very mindful of the fact that we are addressing enemies, and those enemies are the cartels and the smugglers, and I will not provide our plans to them. We are going to proceed with our execution, carefully, methodically, in anticipating different scenarios,” Mayorkas said. He’s testifying before Congress this week in what are expected to be contentious hearings.

President Joe Biden will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Monday to discuss immigration, while a group of Republican lawmakers is visiting the Texas-Mexico border.

