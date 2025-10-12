Skip to Content
“Run 4 Their Lives” members are hopeful on eve of scheduled hostage release

By
Updated
today at 11:32 pm
Published 10:22 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Local members of grassroots group that has been calling for the release of hostages held by Hamas recorded their weekly video message on Sunday that will go to families in Israel hostages.

"Run 4 Their Lives " members have been meeting on Sunday afternoons at Shoreline park in Santa Barbara.

They are hopeful and grateful for negotiations that led to the ceasefire that calls for the hostages to be released.

They also walked for 18 minutes in solidarity. The number symbolizes good luck.

"Every Sunday, we were saying hopefully we won't have to come next Sunday," said Renee Golan.

"We have been looking forward to this day for 2 years.," said Louise Baldwin, "We have been coming here for a good year and half and every Sunday and this is a great day."

Itzik Ben-Sasson, the Executive Director of the Shul of Montecito and Santa Barbara, said he is feeling joy.

"For 2 years we have been waiting for this moment, it is coming, we are thrilled, we are grateful. In Tel Aviv, in Gaza people are happy and cheering, thanking President Trump.

Ben-Sasson said he is thankful to President Trump as well.

Each week they put the number of days the hostages have been held on masking tape and tape it to their shirts.

They also sing and pray ead their names and ages in English and in Hebrew.

They hope to meet again to celebrate .

For more information visit https://run4theirlives.org and https://commumityshul.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

