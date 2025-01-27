Santa Barbara Reacts to Increased ICE Immigration Enforcement

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Immigration enforcement measures launched during the first days of the second Trump administration have sparked fear in Santa Barbara, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been seen in multiple locations, including the Westside and outside Mi Fiesta Market on the Eastside.

Images shared by 805 UndocuFund on social media show ICE agents wearing vests marked with "Police" and the ICE badge. One photo shows a man in handcuffs, while the organization reported that another individual’s detention was prevented with help from the Immigrant Legal Defense Center.

Residents say the presence of ICE has dramatically reduced the number of day laborers typically seen in the mornings and afternoons. Children outside a market on Santa Barbara’s Eastside described witnessing someone fleeing in fear of being detained over the weekend. Some U.S.-born children are worried about the potential deportation of their parents.

A clerk at Mi Fiesta Market recounted an encounter involving ICE agents.

“They were after somebody, not a group of people. They parked in front of the store but didn’t come inside,” said Juan Perez. “The person they were after possibly escaped. That’s all I saw.”

Perez added that he has noticed fewer people standing on Milpas Street looking for work.

While some individuals have been advised to seek refuge at local churches, the new enforcement measures reportedly do not rule out apprehensions in these locations.

Community members are expressing concerns over the impact of the increased enforcement.

“All the people are talking about this,” said Jordyn Morales, a young man tending candles at a nearby church. “I’m Hispanic too, so I’m worried about my family, my brother, my parents. It’s something difficult for us right now.”

Morales said he feels the situation is unfair, noting that many immigrants come to the U.S. simply to work and build better lives.

“It’s frustrating, knowing they want to take us out, knowing we’re not harming anybody,” Morales said.

The administration has stated that enforcement efforts are initially targeting undocumented individuals with criminal records.

Your News Channel will continue to follow the story and provide updates on the community’s reaction to the early stages of the immigration enforcement campaign.