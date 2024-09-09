To watch or not watch the debate

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-It is not exactly Monday Night Football, but when it comes to Tuesday's Presidential Debate people will be keeping score.

Outside sports bars on State Street in Santa Barbara voters debated whether to watch Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump face off during a live TV debate.

Bob Malatesta said he will be watching, but probably not going with a lot of people.

"I have friends who are talking about, let's get together as a group and watch the debate, but if you have 10 people in the room you can't hear what you want to hear."

Jema Heaton, who was out celebrating a birthday, won't be watching with others or alone.

"It would stress me out, it would bring me anxiety, just to hear that other person speak," said Heaton.

Roth Ironside is ready to see how it goes.

"I'm 100 percent watching the debate, going to go with that candidate that has his or her sights set on what I want for America."

His friend Jonny Hernandez said it all depends on how his day begins.

"If i feel good I'll watch it," said Hernandez, " It is important you know"

Maria Valezquez doesn't like the choices and for that reason she said "I do not have plans to watch."

Some businesses will only put the debate on their big screen TVs if customers want to watch it.

There are some local parties planned.

The Santa Barbara Republican Party plans to watch the debate starting at 5:30 p.m.at the Mesa Cafe.

Democrats with Indivisible Santa Barbara plan to watch in the Lake Como room at Arnoldis Cafe.

There's still time to decide whether to watch.

