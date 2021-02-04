Here are the 11 House Republicans who voted to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments
Eleven House Republicans broke ranks Thursday evening to join Democrats in voting to remove Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.
These lawmakers backed the effort following recently unearthed incendiary and violent past statements from Greene that have triggered widespread backlash:
- Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
- Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania
- John Katko of New York
- Fred Upton of Michigan
- Nicole Malliotakis of New York
- Carlos Gimenez of Florida
- Chris Jacobs of New York
- Young Kim of California
- Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida
- Chris Smith of New Jersey
- Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida
House Democrats, who control the chamber, set up the vote after first attempting to pressure Republicans to strip the Georgia Republican of her committee assignments on their own.
House Republicans did not taken that action, however, and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California on Wednesday released a statement calling the push by Democrats to take away the congresswoman’s committee assignments a “partisan power grab.”
Comments