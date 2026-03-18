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Noticias Regionales

Juicio por tiroteo mortal en Indio

KYMA
USAF / Joshua Magbanua
KYMA
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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Tenemos más información sobre el juicio de una mujer acusada de un tiroteo mortal en un motel de Indio.

Los fiscales dicen que Carla Flores, de 35 años mató a balazos a Ashley Brito, de 27 años, en el 2021.

Los investigadores señalan que las dos se conocieron en un bar y luego fueron a una habitación de un motel donde consumieron drogas.

Según documentos judiciales, la mujer fue arrestada más tarde en el valle imperial.

Si es declarada culpable podría enfrentar entre 50 años y cadena perpetua en la cárcel.

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