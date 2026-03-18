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Noticias Regionales

Centros de enfriamento en Palm Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

El calor peligroso en el valle está llevando a la ciudad de Palm Springs a tomar medidas que pueden salvar vidas y ayer anunció que abrirán los centros de enfriamiento varios meses antes de lo previsto debido a que las temperaturas van a superar los 100 grados esta semana, por lo que los siguientes lugares funcionarán como centros de enfriamiento hasta finales de septiembre:

El James O. Jessie Center, ubicado cerca de Tramview RoadLa Biblioteca Pública de Palm Springs, ubicada cerca de la calle Palm Canyon.El Centro de Acceso de Palm Springs, ubicado cerca de El Cielo Rd.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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