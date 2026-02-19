Another Round of Rain Leads to More Vehicle Crashes and Debris-Filled Beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - What was expected to be the last round of rain for the current set of storms, did not go quietly.

The morning was filled with downpours, spinouts and rollovers, keeping first responders busy from Gaviota to the south into Ventura County.

Throughout the morning commute there were 911 calls for two rollovers on Highway 101 at Gaviota and west of Refugio.

There were also crashes in the area of Highway 217 in Goleta near UC Santa Barbara.

South Coast creeks have handle the week of rain without overflowing. A check of sometimes troublesome areas in Montecito, Carpinteria and Goleta showed the runoff water was going where it was supposed to en route to the ocean.

The heavy rain about 8:00 a.m. this morning activated some front country waterfalls including along Painted Cave road.

Around noon a vehicle went out of control from Hollister Ave. and hit a concrete support pillar in the Winchester Canyon area.

In Carpinteria the State Beach park area was draining down some large pools of water being visited by migrating and foraging birds. A large tree at the back of the camping sites near the railroad tracks was tipping but not down, causing some concerns.

(More details, video and photos will be added later today.)

