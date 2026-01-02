A ‘Parade’ of Storms Continues to Pass Through the Central Coast with Gushing Rain Totals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - With over 30 inches of rain in some areas of the Central Coast since November 1st, this wet weather season is already one to remember for years.

Some of the more intense areas have been San Marcos Pass and Gibraltar Lake.

Another weekend of rain, at times very steady, has arrived.

This, combined with the winter King Tides during the full moon cycle – and there is likely to be more impacts to the coastline, creeks, and some of the two lane highways. Already tons of debris have been pushed out by the runoff and then pushed back on shore with the tides. This includes full sized trees.

Rainfall totals will vary from 1 - 3 inches along the already saturated coast.

The tides will be among the highest the area will experience. Saturday morning about 8 a.m. will be an active hour. Barricades are already up along the breakwater wall near the Santa Barbara Yacht club.

Just as one crashed boat has been removed from a Santa Barbara beach east of Stearns Wharf this week by Marborg, another is on shore by the volleyball courts.

