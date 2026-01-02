Wrecked Boat Removed From a Santa Barbara Beach

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A sailboat you may have seen before Christmas on a Santa Barbara beach is now gone.

This large sailboat came ashore to the east of Stearns Wharf. The mast hit a protective fence and the dredging pipe while it was bobbing back and forth for days.

Earlier this week a Marborg Industries crew was hired to come in with a piece of heavy equipment and take the broken boat away in a dumpster. All of the remaining splinters and debris was removed by hand to make sure the beach was safe.

One day after this vessel was removed, another boat hit the beach further down towards the volleyball courts. It does not have hull damage.

That issues is now the focus of a boat-rescue plan.