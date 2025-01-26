VENTURA, Calif.-Mother nature served up cold, rain and hail on Sunday in Ventura Country.

People woke up to the sound of rain rain along the coast.

Rain soaked roads and yards in Oxnard and brought hail to Ventura.

Mattie Richardson snapped a photo of Salzer's where the hail looked the snow.

Hail also covered the grounds outside Topa Topa Brewery off Colt. St.

Driving in the rain turned out to be a challenge, especially for people who hadn't used their windshield wipers in awhile.

One the rain slowed people ventured outside and talked about the weather.

"I think it is kind of Nice i like when it is a little chilly out, I am a fan of the rain, so it was fun," said Bryan Segal.

Don White witnesses some accidents.

"It was ice coming down ice on the road, my car was slipping around I had to pull into the gas station to get out of the hail," said White.

Austin Barradas who works as a bartender at Topa Topa Brewing Co. said it hasn't seen weather like it a long time.

"White little pellets falling down the ground was almost completely white in here, it was falling on the roof, we have glass up on the ceiling so it was banging down, crashing," said Barradas.

People took shelter from the rain and hail inside Topa, Topa.

The brewery usually hosts a Grateful Jamboree on the last Sunday of the month outdoors, but they moved it inside when the forecast called for rain.