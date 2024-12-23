Surf’s up along the coast

CARPINTERIA, Calif. — It's is hard to find parking at popular surf spots up and down the coast.

Despite high surf warnings, experienced surfers are flocking to the waves.

The Rincon near the Bates Rd. exit is packed with cars, surfers and spectators.

The overlook gives people a chance to see it pumping.

"It is really cool, some of these waves are bigger than I have ever seen, breaking in places that I have never seen them break and it is exciting, " said surfer Jackson Patrick, " It is a Sunday, it is the holidays, so everyone is here in town and it is really crowded out there."

Patrick used binoculars to check out the waves.

"I have already been out once and I am just kind of waiting around until I get the courage to go up again."

It is like a present for surfers and a reunion for people home for the holidays.

Some areas are towing, so, surfers should make sure they find real parking spaces.

Even experienced surfers advise everyone to be careful out there.