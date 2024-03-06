Skip to Content
Weather News

National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for SLO County and parts of Santa Barbara County

National Weather Service
By
today at 2:10 pm
Published 2:17 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for most of San Luis Obispo County and portions of Santa Barbara County Wednesday.

This is a weather-related advisory and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Weather News
flood advisory
KEYT
national weather service
san luis obispo county
santa barbara county
weather advisory

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content