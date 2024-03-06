National Weather Service issues Flood Advisory for SLO County and parts of Santa Barbara County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for most of San Luis Obispo County and portions of Santa Barbara County Wednesday.

This is a weather-related advisory and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.