Evacuation orders lifted near Alisal Fire burn scar

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Evacuation orders that were in place for residents near the Alisal Fire burn scar were lifted Tuesday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., Santa Barbara County officials announced that the evacuation orders were lifted as the storm made its way out of the area.

An evacuation warning was initially issued but was upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders as the storm system made its way to the area Monday afternoon. Hours later, a local emergency was declared by Santa Barbara County Officials ahead of the storm.

The local emergency declaration clears the way for all county resources to be made available to respond to the storm. The proclamation also helps the county receive state and federal assistance for emergency response.

The evacuation warning was issued at noon Sunday for areas west of Las Flores Canyon, east of Mariposa Reina, south of West Camino Cielo, and down to the ocean.

Officials had said Sunday that the evacuation warning was issued with the assumption that it would become a mandatory evacuation order when the storm arrived Monday.

The evacuation order went into effect at noon and people were told to be out of the area by sunset or by 4 p.m. Monday.

Rain and wind hit the area Monday afternoon and with it brought the risk of debris flows and flooding.

Those who live in the affected area are urged to have a plan and be ready to leave immediately. Drivers should also check road conditions before heading on the roadways.

In addition to the evacuation order, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at 6 p.m. Monday. Those who chose to stay in their homes were told to be prepared to stay inside for several days as emergency crews might not be able to access their property if roadways were damaged.

An evacuation center at the Santa Barbara City College Wake Center at 300 N. Turnpike Road was placed on standby in the event any evacuees needed a place to stay. County officials said no evacuees went to the evacuation center.

Anyone looking for additional evacuation information should contact the American Red Cross at 805-901-0845. For more incident information and preparedness tips, go to ReadySBC.org.