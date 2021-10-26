Santa Barbara County Fire say Monday’s rain was not enough to end fire season, hope for more

ORCUTT, Calif. – We're not out of the woods yet when it comes to fire season in Santa Barbara County.

Despite the significant amount of rain, fire officials say it isn’t enough, and are praying for more rainfall.

Santa Barbara County firefighters reported no debris or big damage caused by Monday's rain.

“In any of the areas of the recent burn scar of the alisal fire,” said Santa Barbara County Fire Public Information Officer Captain Daniel Bertucelli. “So overall, it was a beneficial event.”

However, there is a downfall: not enough rain.

Fire officials say they need more rain for a much longer duration to really make a dent in the drought.

“Unfortunately, it was a one shot storm that dumped about 1 inch in a half in the lowlands, upwards at 4 inches in the higher elevations,” Capt. Bertucelli.

Firefighters call Monday's storm good for grass areas. but the rain was not able to help with the thicker brush or trees.

“It is extremely dry and after a couple of days of this warm weather that we are expecting this week, it will be primed to burn again,” said Capt. Bertucelli. “Unfortunately we are not out of the fire season.”

San Luis Obispo City Fire reminds the community to stay vigilant in case of a fire.

“Anytime a disaster strikes, we want our community to be prepared,” said City of San Luis Obispo Fire Department Public Information Officer James Blattler.

Also, have an emergency kit ready just in case.

“A kit that allows you to be self-sufficient for at least three days” said Blattler. “And that’s important whether you need to evacuate or whether you have a long-term electrical disruption, which can be associated with these types of disasters.”

Santa Barbara County Fire would also like to remind the community if you need to evacuate, to do so.