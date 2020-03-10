Central Coast drivers cautious as rain causes flooding and lightning causes fire

Weather News

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - Rain left many central coast streets flooded, and lightning left several without power in Arroyo Grande and Oceano Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:00 pm, Cal Fire received several calls that lightning had struck a power pole and transformer in Arroyo Grande off Highway 1 and Mesa View Drive.

After PG&E de-energized the area, Cal Fire was able to put the fire out.

However, power remains out for around 1,000 users. There is no word yet from PG&E about when power will be turned back on.

Several roadways across the central coast were flooded, and there were several reports of people hydroplaning on Highway 1.

The Santa Maria fire department urged drivers to use caution.

They recommend to drive slower than you normally would and leave more space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

They said when it rains after a long dry period, roads tend to be slick with oils.

Do not drive in flooded areas. Hydroplaning is a risk.

Drivers told me that had a mixed experience driving today.

"It was actually pretty congested from my experience," said Brea Hage of Grover Beach. "I don't think California drivers know about driving in the rain as we haven't gotten much this winter."

"For me since I'm from Colorado, it's pretty easy," said Al Rodgers Jr. of Arroyo Grande. "I'm used to driving in the snow so this isn't much at all, although I did hear thunder. Haven't heard that for a while."

There was a flood advisory, which started at 4:35 pm and ended around 7:30 pm Tuesday.

The worst of the storm is past, however, showers will continue into Tuesday night.