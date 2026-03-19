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Ventura County

Ventura man hospitalized with major injuries after being hit by a truck while changing his tire on the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 Thursday

KEYT
By
March 19, 2026 4:12 pm
Published 4:23 pm

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A 65-year-old Ventura man was hit by another driver while trying to change his tire on the shoulder of northbound Highway 101 Thursday morning.

On March 19, around 6:07 a.m., dispatchers began receiving calls about a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on northbound Highway 101, just north of Seacliff stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP).

According to the CHP, it was determined that a 65-year-old Ventura man had pulled over to the right shoulder towards the end of the Seacliff on-ramp, before exiting his vehicle and starting to change his tire.

A 53-year-old Oxnard man was driving an orange Ford Ranger on the Seacliff on-ramp to northbound Highway 101 when, for still unknown reasons, he drove his vehicle onto the right shoulder detailed the CHP.

The Ford Ranger collided with the Ventura man changing his tire, causing major injuries and the 65-year-old was transported by ambulance to Ventura County Medical Center for further medical treatment shared the CHP.

The 53-year-old driver did not have any injuries after the collision added the CHP.

Alcohol nor drugs are currently believed to have been a factor in the collision, but the investigation remains open and anyone with more information is asked to contact the CHP's Ventura Area Office at 805-662-2640.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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