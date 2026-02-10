Martin Herrejon Vieyra sentenced to 118 years for sex crimes including two children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Martin Herrejon Vieyra of Santa Paula was sentenced to 118 years after his conviction for the rape of one person and the molestation of two children he knew through family.

In January, Vieyra was convicted by a Ventura County jury on six felony counts of lewd acts on a child, a felony count of rape by force and a felony count of foreign object penetration as well as multiple special allegations including that he had multiple victims and that he took advantage of a position of trust.

Vieyra molested two survivors who were under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse which occurred over between 1996 and 2005 for the first survivor and between 2012 and 2020 for the other survivor stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

His actions were disclosed in 2022 and he knew both survivors through a familial relationship shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Vieyra was arrested and charged with four felony counts in February of 2025 in connection with the reported abuse.

A third survivor came forward the same month sharing that Vieyra had raped her in 1991 when he shared a home with the survivor and her family noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The investigation began with the Santa Paula Police Department and investigators with the District Attorney's Office contributed additional investigative work that led to Vieyra's arrest explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

"While no punishment can undo the trauma inflicted, today’s lengthy sentence sends a clear message: those who prey on children will be prosecuted and held fully responsible for their actions," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Stuart Gardner who prosecuted the case. "Our office will continue to stand with victims and work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable members of our community."