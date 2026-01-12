Martin Vieyra convicted of eight felony sex crimes involving children he knew through family

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Martin Herrejon Vieyra of Santa Paula was convicted of eight felony counts related to the molestation of two children he knew through family over multiple years.

Specifically, Vieyra was convicted of six counts of lewd acts on a child, one count of rape by force, and one count of penetration using a foreign object as well as multiple special allegations including that he took advantage of a position of trust, the survivors were under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse, and that he had multiple victims detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Monday.

Vieyra had access to two of the sexual abuse survivors through a familial relationship and abused the first survivor between 1996 and 2005 and abused the second survivor from 2012 to 2020 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Both were under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse which was first disclosed in 2022 added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

After Vieyra was charged in February of 2025, a third survivor came forward the same month to share that Vieyra had sexually assaulted her in 1991 when she was living with her family in the same home as Vieyra noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Vieyra is currently scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 10 where he faces 110 years plus 16 years in state prison and he remains in custody without bail after it was revoked following his conviction stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.