Sergio Sanchez of Moreno Valley charged after seizure of over 300 pounds of methamphetamine

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Sergio Sanchez of Moreno Valley is now facing charges connected to the seizure of around 350 pounds of methamphetamine, weapons, and evidence of drug sales.

Following a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in Ventura County by the Ventura County Combined Agency Team, detectives found probably cause to secure a warrant for the arrest of the 36-year-old Moreno Valley resident as well as a search of his home and vehicle detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, detectives determined during the investigation that narcotics, in this particular case methamphetamine, end up in the local area after being smuggled across the southwest border, stored in safe houses in Southern California, and then are packaging and distributed to sellers across the state.

Detectives identified Sergio Sanchez, who was living in the 11900 block of Indian Street in Moreno Valley, as a narcotics trafficker and safehouse operator on behalf of a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization and that he was responsible for storing, packaging, and delivering bulk shipments of methamphetamine explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators then requested and received an arrest warrant for Sanchez and a search warrant for his vehicle and Moreno Valley home shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 17, law enforcement officers executed the warrants and Sanchez was found to have a loaded firearm in his possession during his detention stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A search of Sanchez's home resulted in the discovery of about 350 pounds of methamphetamine, five rifles, ammunition, two handguns, cash, and "additional evidence to support drug sales" noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Sanchez was then placed under arrest and on Jan. 14, 2026, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office filed the following violations against him:

H&S 11378-Possession for Sale of a Controlled Substance with a weight enhancement and armed allegations

Two counts of H&S 11370.1-Possession of a Controlled Substance with a Loaded Firearm

PC 30605-Possession of an Assault Weapon

PC 25400-Carrying a Concealed Weapon

"This case is a great example of the impact that local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies can have when they work together to dismantle transnational criminal organizations," said Ventura County Assistant Sheriff Victor Fazio