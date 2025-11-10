Officers stop sexual assault at Kellogg Park and arrest suspected attacker after foot chase

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 32-year-old man was arrested after officers stopped a sexual assault at Kellogg Park on Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched after a report was received of a woman screaming for help around 11 p.m. Sunday stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Monday.

Arriving officers found an assault in progress and the suspect, later identified as a 32-year-old man, fled the scene, but was taken into custody after a one block foot chase detailed the Ventura Police Department.

The woman received medical attention at the scene and was provided contact information for local support programs for survivors of sexual assaults shared the Ventura Police Department.

It does not appear the two knew each other before the assault added the Ventura Police Department.

The 32-year-old man was booked at the Ventura County Jail on multiple felony charges related to the attack noted the Ventura Police Department.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating this incident and anyone with more information about Sunday's assault is asked to contact Detective Jake Hain at 805-339-4465.

"This was a horrifying situation that no one should have to face," said Police Chief David Dickey. "Our

officers' quick response prevented further harm and ensured the victim received immediate support."