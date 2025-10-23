Former educator David Lane Braff Jr. now facing 33 felony counts of lewd acts on children

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – On Thursday, a second amended complaint was filed against former elementary school counselor David Lane Braff Jr. adding two additional survivors and two more counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

Braff now faces a total of 33 counts of lewd acts on children under the age of 14 and 15 survivors have now come forward shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On Thursday, Braff was arraigned on all charges where he pled not guilty to the additional molestation counts added the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

The former school counselor at McKevett Elementary remains in custody without bail following a denial of his request to have bail set noted the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

One of the two new survivors is from Braff's tenure at the Santa Paula elementary school where he worked from 2015 to 2019 and the other latest survivor is from his time while working at Bright Star Schools in Los Angeles where he worked from 2019 to December of 2021 detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Braff was originally arrested on Nov. 22, 2024, and charged with 17 felony counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.

Braff's original mugshot following his arrest on Nov. 22, 2024, courtesy of the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

At the time of his initial arrest, Braff was accused of molesting six student at McKevitt Elementary School and in April of this year, prosecutors filed an amended complaint against him adding 14 additional felony counts and seven additional survivors stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Braff's employment history shows numerous positions where he worked with children over the past two decades including:

Conejo Recreation and Park District in Thousand Oaks where he worked part-time as a gym attendant and recreation leader (April 2000 – August 2005)

Conejo Valley Unified School District in Thousand Oaks where he worked as an intramural sports coach, a campus supervisor a childcare assistant, a substitute child leader, and a Freshman boys' basketball coach (September 2003 – April 2015)

Moorpark Unified School District in Moorpark where he worked as a paraeducator and campus supervisor/instructional assistant (January 2006 – August 2015)

The ABA Network, Inc. in Thousand Oaks where he worked as a behavioral therapist (July 2014 – August 2014)

Santa Paula Unified School District in Santa Paula as a McKevett Elementary school counselor (August 2015 – November 2019)

Bright Star Schools in Los Angeles where he worked as a school counselor (November 2019 – December 2021)

Rio School District in Oxnard where he worked as a substitute teacher (September 2019 – Unknown)

Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks where he worked as a referee (June 2021 – November 2024)

Ventura Unified School District in Ventura where he worked as a counselor (January 2022 – February 2023)

Ingenium Charter Middle School in Canoga Park where he worked as an assistant principal and school counselor (March 2023 – November 2024)

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the investigation into Braff remains open.

Anyone with information about people potentially victimized by Braff or who witnessed any suspicious activity involving him is asked to contact Ventura County District Attorney Investigator Greg Webb at 805-477-1627.

Braff is next scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court for an early disposition conference on Jan. 6, 2026, shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.