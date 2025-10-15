Cyclist in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle on Callens Road Wednesday

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A 44-year-old cyclist is in critical condition after a collision with a vehicle on Callens Road in Ventura Wednesday.

On Oct. 15, around 2:19 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a collision between a vehicle and an electric bicycle in the 1300 block of Callens Road stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 44-year-old cyclist unconscious and with severe injuries shared the Ventura Police Department.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition added the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, the 30-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the collision, rendered aid to the downed cyclist, and cooperated with responding officers.

A preliminary investigation showed that the cyclist was northbound on Callens Road when the southbound vehicle, also on Callens Road, appears to have turned left in front of the cyclist and impeded his right of way detailed the Ventura Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Alex Garcia at 805-339-4326.