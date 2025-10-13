Body of a man recovered from the sands of Port Hueneme Beach Park Sunday afternoon

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (KEYT) – The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sands off Ocean View Drive at Port Hueneme Beach Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the Port Hueneme Police Department, no signs of foul play were found at the scene.

On Oct. 12, 2025, around 4:36 p.m., officers were dispatched to a reported body on the sand off the 600 block of Ocean View Drive stated a press release from the Port Hueneme Police Department Monday.

Medical personnel with the Ventura County Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene and the investigation into the still-unidentified man's death was transferred to the Ventura County Medical Examiner shared the Port Hueneme Police Department.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mike Hamrick at 805-986-6541 or through email at mhamrick@cityofporthueneme.org.

You can also report information while remaining anonymous by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting here.