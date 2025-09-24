Ventura County train services halted due to fatal pedestrian versus train incident

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Train services are currently stopped in Ventura County due to a fatal pedestrian versus train incident in Simi Valley Wednesday morning.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, first responders were dispatched around 9:42 a.m. to the scene of a fatal train versus pedestrian incident involving a Metrolink train in the 1700 block of East Los Angeles Avenue.

The pedestrian involved was declared dead at the scene and an investigation was turned over to the Simi Valley Police Department added the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Simi Valley Police Department shared that investigators have taken command of the scene and are awaiting the findings of the medical examiner including an identity of the deceased.

Passengers on a Surfliner train stopped in the Moorpark area reached out to Your News Channel Wednesday morning for more information after crewmembers informed them that the train was stopped due to a "trespasser incident".

Metrolink alerts webpage explained, "Tracks are closed between Simi Valley and Moorpark due to train 107 striking a person on the tracks. Updates to follow."

AmtrakAlerts sent the following message to passengers stating in part, "As of 10:09 AM PT, Train 774 is currently stopped north of Camarillo (CML) due to local municipal officials placing a hold on the tracks. We are working to establish and provide a delay time and will update you when that information is available."

Your News Channel has reached out to Amtrak to confirm details of the incident and the impact on Ventura County train service and its answer will be added to this article when it is received.