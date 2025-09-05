Skip to Content
Ventura County

Fire teams responding to 20-acre vegetation fire north of Simi Valley; Road closures in effect

ALERTCalifornia System
By
today at 1:40 pm
Published 1:49 pm

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Over 100 firefighters are on the scene of a 20-acre vegetation fire in the Las Llajas Canyon area, north of Cottonwood Drive.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, no structures are currently threatened and forward progress of the flames was halted around 2:22 p.m. Friday.

Road closures are in effect at Yosemite Avenue and Evening Sky Drive as well as at Westwood Street and Cottonwood Drive, but there are no evacuations currently in effect shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County
KEYT
road closures
safety
simi valley
Simi Valley Police Department
vegetation fire
ventura county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content