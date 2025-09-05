Fire teams responding to 20-acre vegetation fire north of Simi Valley; Road closures in effect

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) – Over 100 firefighters are on the scene of a 20-acre vegetation fire in the Las Llajas Canyon area, north of Cottonwood Drive.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, no structures are currently threatened and forward progress of the flames was halted around 2:22 p.m. Friday.

Road closures are in effect at Yosemite Avenue and Evening Sky Drive as well as at Westwood Street and Cottonwood Drive, but there are no evacuations currently in effect shared the Simi Valley Police Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.