Nine Ventura County men cited for solicitation during human trafficking sting in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Detectives cited nine men for soliciation during an undercover human trafficking sting operation at a Thousand Oaks hotel on Aug. 11, 2025.

During Monday's operation, detectives cited the men for solicitation of prostitution and released them at the scene.

While their identities have not been made public at this time, their ages and areas of residences have and are listed below:

A 49-year-old Camarillo man

A 46-year-old Oxnard man

A 53-year-old Oxnard man

A 41-year-old Oxnard man

A 53-year-old Camarillo man

A 53-year-old Santa Paula man

A 67-year-old Thousand Oaks man

A 43-year-old Thousand Oaks man

A 28-year-old Oxnard man

The operation was conducted by the Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force that uses these stings to try and rescue victims, provide social services, arrest traffickers, and commercial sex buyers, also known as Johns, shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The task force is comprised of two Sheriff's Detectives and representative detectives from each law enforcement agency in Ventura County as well as several victim service providers added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

California law states that a person is in violation of Penal Code Section 647(b)-Solicitation of Prostitution when a person performs any sexual act in exchange for money, other compensation, or agrees to such an arrangement noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives ask that if you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, ask them to contact 211 or local law enforcement.