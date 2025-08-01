Armed 79-year-old Camarillo Man Shot by Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Thursday

CAMARILLO, Calif. – On Thursday, a 79-year-old Camarillo man was shot by a deputy who was responding to a call from what is believed to have been the same man reporting that he had killed someone and had a gun.

On July 31, around 12:30 p.m., deputies from the Camarillo Police Department were dispatched to the 4300 block of Central Avenue after a man called and stated he had killed someone and was armed with a firearm said a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

After deputies arrived on the scene, a Sheriff's dispatcher asked the man to step outside of the residence he was inside of detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The man, later identified as a 79-year-old Camarillo resident, stepped outside while holding a firearm, "in a threatening manner" and a deputy-involved shooting occurred stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies provided life-saving measures at the scene before the man was transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

No additional victims were found in connection with the shooting and no body was discovered after a search of the home and surrounding areas added the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, it is believed that the call that triggered the law enforcement response was made by the man shot on Thursday and this incident is considered isolated with no additional threats to the public.

One deputy has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with standard procedures for deputy-involved shootings and the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit has taken over the still-active investigation into the incident noted the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.