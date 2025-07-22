Crane truck’s engine compartment catches fire and briefly closes Highway 101 Tuesday morning

VENTURA, Calif. – A crane trucks's engine compartment caught fire near the Lemon Grove Crossing and closed traffic on Highway 101 Tuesday morning.

On July 22, around 7:35 a.m., dispatchers received multiple calls about a semi-truck on fire with people potentially trapped inside stated a press release from the Ventura Fire Department Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived within four minutes and found a crane truck with a heavy fire in the engine compartment and an uninjured driver who was alone and had safely exited the vehicle detailed the Ventura Fire Department.

Highway 101 was shut down briefly as part of the fire response and the flames were fully extinguished about 50 minutes after dispatch detailed the Ventura Fire Department.